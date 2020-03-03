McGREGOR, Iowa – Authorities warn of a current telephone scam in the McGregor-Marquette area of Clayton County.
Call from the number 563-873-3579 advise the recipient that their Social Security number “had been breached at the Mexico border,” according to a social media post from the Marquette-McGregor Police Department.
The post states that recipients are instructed to speak with an “officer,” who attempts to gain Social Security information.
“This attempt to obtain your Social Security number is false and a scam,” according to the post, noting that 563-873-3579 is not an active number.
The post advises residents to hang up on this call and avoid giving personal information.