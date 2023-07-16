Pam Giles, of Des Moines, praises her dog, Willow, after the miniature dachshund located a hidden rat in about 14 seconds during the Klimb Classic brush hunt event held Sunday at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Set loose from her leash, Willow took little time locating the caged rat hidden in the brush.
A miniature dachshund belonging to Pam Giles, of Des Moines, Willow found the rat in a mere 14.66 seconds – darting through the heaped yard waste to the place where a cage containing the rat had been carefully hidden.
Willow was competing in the brush hunt event at the Klimb Classic, a multiple-event, four-day canine sports show that concluded Sunday at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Organizers said about 700 dogs from across the country competed at the show in a variety of canine sports, including dock diving, lure coursing and barn hunt.
“It’s one of the largest cluster shows around – where you cluster a bunch of performance events together,” said Lana Luhring, of Urbana, Iowa, an organizer of the brush hunt competition at the show.
Luhring said no rats were harmed in the event. The rodents were pets and were well-protected in a cage from the dogs, who barked and scratched the brush pile to alert a judge to the location of the target of the hunt.
Dog owners accompanied their dogs into a fenced enclosure within a fairgrounds barn for the brush hunt. Piles of yard waste lay scattered across the barn floor. Once off the leash, the dogs were timed as they searched for the rat – without any help from their owners, who stood aside and watched.
“The dogs will smell through the brush pile until they find the quarry,” Luhring said. “It gives the dogs an opportunity to do a hunt. A lot the people who are coming to (compete in) brush hunt have never done it before. I have Jack Russell terriers, and (brush hunt) is something we do at terrier trials. Today, we are introducing a whole lot of other dogs (to the event) who are more than capable of hunting through the brush.”
Giles, Willow’s owner, said her dog had never competed in a brush hunt event before this weekend’s Klimb show.
“We did this (event on) Thursday and she went to the gate (of the enclosure) because she didn’t know what we were in there for,” Giles said. “With a novice dog, you’re allowed to walk with them after 30 seconds, so she eventually found the rat cage. Friday, she got there by 23 seconds, yesterday she got there by 20 seconds and today’s run was 14 seconds. She has really caught onto this. She really enjoys it.”
Luhring said the Klimb show drew entrants from as far away as New Mexico and Florida.
Stefanie Danhour, from Iowa City, didn’t travel nearly as far with her Alaskan Malamute, Nyx.
Danhour’s dog competed in the fast coursing ability test, known as the fast CAT, event. Dogs were timed while chasing a lure down a 100-yard course.
“It’s an event based on instinct and their love to chase,” Danhour said. “It’s fun and rewarding for the dogs.”
Nyx’s tail wagged and the dog skipped alongside Danhour after sprinting down the course.
“It’s my dog’s favorite thing to do,” Danhour said.