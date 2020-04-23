A new restaurant and bar has opened in one of downtown Dubuque’s iconic buildings, offering a new dining option at a time when most in the industry are shutting down or scaling back.
The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge opened for business Tuesday and is now serving food for delivery and pickup.
Co-owners Jesse Elliott and Mark Giunta moved into the German Bank Building, located at 342 Main St., in January and initially planned to open in March.
The spread of COVID-19 shook up the restaurant industry and reshaped the owners’ plans, but they ultimately decided a limited opening was better than nothing at all.
“Everyone is in the same boat right now and we are trying to make the most of it,” said Elliott. “We are confident the community is going to support us.”
Elliott and Giunta are no strangers to the local restaurant business.
The duo took over 3 Mile House in Hazel Green, Wis., in early 2018. They continue to operate that restaurant.
The German Bank building has previously housed multiple eateries, including Java Joe’s Coffeehouse, which opened in late 2016 and closed less than two years later.
Elliott and Giunta conducted an extensive renovation of the building’s interior, installing a penny-top bar and a range of other decor paying homage to the building’s old use as a bank.
“We wanted it to have a historic feel,” said Elliott. “We want customers to remember what the space was before.”
Elliott is looking forward to giving customers an up-close glimpse at the revamped property once it can open to dine-in customers. For now, however, the restaurant is looking to make a strong first impression with its food.
The Vault menu features a wide range of options, ranging from grilled salmon to a prime rib French dip sandwich. Appetizers like wings and quesadillas round out the menu.
The German Bank Building has housed a variety of tenants in recent years, but its new occupants are confident they’ll be there for the long haul.
Elliott believes a “hands-on” ownership style will be key to success.
“We work our business every day,” he said. “We’re cooking and cleaning, busing tables and shaking hands.”
While the novel coronavirus has significantly slowed business on Main Street, the owners of The Vault think the stretch will soon return to prominence.
“It is a great atmosphere down here,” said Giunta. “The foot traffic is phenomenal.”
Elliott, meanwhile, is excited that The Vault will be a family restaurant in its truest sense.
His brother, Toby Rhodes, will serve as the eatery’s general manager. Rhodes grew up in Dubuque and recently returned home after living out of the state for more than two decades.
“My brother and I had always talked about doing something together and then this opportunity arose,” said Rhodes. “It’s great to be back in Dubuque and working with him. It’s really a dream of mine.”