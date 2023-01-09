DYERSVILLE, Iowa — To promote a culture change to show children that eating healthy isn’t difficult or even that expensive, James Kennedy Public Library is launching an after-school program to teach basic culinary skills.
Dubbed “Kids Can Cook,” the program will start on Jan. 18 and enable children ages 9 to 12 to learn about cooking in a safe and fun environment.
“Decades ago, children in middle school were required to take Home Economics. They learned to read recipes, understand measurements and cook basic meals. Times have changed, and foods classes are elective only at the high school level,” said Youth Services Librarian Kimshiro Benton-Hermsen. “Over 50% of children ages 9 to 11 have no regular before- or after-school care, and over 10% care for themselves at least six hours a week. Food choices are frequently limited to convenience foods that are high in sodium, sugar, trans fats and preservatives. Childhood obesity is on the rise. Studies also show that fewer adults are cooking at home, so children aren’t learning from parents or grandparents. This has long-term repercussions for children and their health.”
Through the program, children will learn basic cooking skills and how to identify healthy food choices. The first 10 minutes of each class will be dedicated to kitchen safety and cooking information, like how to read a recipe, and the remainder will be spent doing hands-on learning.
“Kids will learn how to make quick and healthy breakfasts, snacks, lunches and suppers,” Benton-Hermsen said. “Kitchen safety and cleanliness will be emphasized. At the end of the school year, children who have participated in over half of the classes will receive an apron and a locally created cookbook of the recipes they have learned. If more than 12 children wish to participate, additional sessions may be offered.”
Benton-Hermsen said they are already finding opportunities to partner with other community entities, including a cook from Rio Blanco, who plans to present a program on Mexican cooking and culture.
“Other local chefs, grocery store nutritionists and local food producers will be invited as guest speakers to inspire the kids to expand their food choices,” Benton-Hermsen added.
Children ages 9 to 12 can sign up now. Sign-up in person is required as a parent or legal guardian must sign a waiver for the child to participate. Please visit https://www.dyersville.lib.ia.us for more information.
