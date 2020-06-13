Reopening Dubuque’s municipal pools this summer, while feasible, would present numerous challenges in trying to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to city officials.
Especially, they said, at a time when cases continue to rise in nearly half the states that have rolled back lockdown restrictions, with Iowa logging about 200 new cases daily since Sunday.
“I sure wish we could do it ... (but) it’s looking like an impossible dream to me,” Council Member Ric Jones told the Telegraph Herald Friday.
Mayor Roy Buol echoed the comment.
“To me, it doesn’t make sense from a health standpoint with what we’re looking at with an increase in COVID cases,” Buol said Friday. “It would be a big risk to try to open.”
Council members will meet Monday, June 15 to review scenarios laid out by city staff to possibly open municipal pools this summer.
City pools have remained closed so far this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
However, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced pools may reopen fully so long as reasonable measures are implemented to ensure social distancing, increase hygiene practices and other health measures to lower the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
Opening city pools would mean limiting attendance to 150 people at a time at Flora Pool and 100 people at a time at Sutton Pool. Water slides, high dives, lockers and play equipment (both in and outside of the pool) also would be closed and lounge chairs and picnic tables removed, according to city Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware.
But even with limited admission, enforcing social distancing within the pool is not manageable, Ware said.
“(I)t is not feasible for a lifeguard to continuously scan the pool surface to also take time keeping people apart for social distancing,” she wrote in a report that will be presented to city council members Monday.
Meanwhile, no public health agency has confirmed that chemical treatment of pools with chlorine and bromine, combined with ultra-violet disinfection, will have any effect on the coronavirus, Ware said.
Staffing the pools also presents a challenge.
Ware said it would likely take three to four weeks to fill the pools, hire lifeguards and complete training. Social distancing guidelines, though, would make “in-water” lifeguard training — including simulated rescues — impossible, she said.
“Much like in sports, constant practice and muscle memory play a vital role when saving a drowning victim in such a spontaneous event,” Ware states in her report.
In order to reopen one pool, the city would need to hire at least 25 people, while both pools could open with 40 staff, Ware said.
As of mid-May, the city received more than 60 job applications to work at city pools. As of Thursday, that list has dropped to 50 as prospective hires have gained other employment.
“While the challenges are many, (city staff) believes if the Mayor and City Council decide to open the pools, the Leisure Services Department could hire and train enough lifeguards to have them open by July 13,” City Manager Mike Van Milligen wrote in a memo to council members.
Ware said the goal would be to retain enough lifeguards to keep one or both of the pools open through Aug. 16, when students are expected to head back to school.
Buol, though, said it doesn’t make fiscal sense to do so, “when we’ve got a budget already in deficit.”
City department heads are preparing scenarios to cut 10%, 20%, 30% or more of their budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1, with city officials bracing for an estimated combined $16.3 million loss in revenue this fiscal year and next due to the pandemic.
“I won’t support opening for one month, particularly when we’re concerned about paying critical staff,” Jones said. “Given the economic challenges the city is facing, I’d rather not spend a few tens of thousands of dollars on pool staff for a few weeks, when we may need that money for a police officer or firefighter come October.”
Many eastern Iowa communities, with the exception of Waterloo and Cascade, have chosen to keep their pools closed for the summer.
While a staple of summer, an effective stress reliever and an affordable outdoor entertainment option, Council Member Brad Cavanagh, too, said reopening seems to present too steep a challenge while protecting public health and safety.
While he wants to hear from the rest of council and residents, Cavanagh said “it would be so hard to get the pools open, even one pool, and make it work for the city and the community.”