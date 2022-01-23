Mark Quade’s gun-collecting path took a major detour a couple of years ago.
Quade, of Peosta, Iowa, displayed the results of that change of direction -- 30 guns linked to 19th century Austrian royalty -- today during the second day of the two-day Big Bore Enterprise Gun Show, an annual event he has organized since 2006 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
“I attend this auction house regularly, and they sell huge amounts of stuff -- they’ll have auctions where they will have $20 million worth of guns for sale,” Quade said. “In amongst their sale were these guns that they had bought from Franz Joseph’s collection. They were actually put on consignment by his great-great grandson.”
Quade’s purchase amounted to approximately $600,000 worth of firearms dating from the reign of Franz Joseph, the Austrian emperor from 1867 to his death in 1916. The guns included ornate rifles with finely engraved features -- such as scenes of deer, rabbits and hunting dogs carved into the stocks -- and miniature rifles for children with rounded bayonets for safety.
The Austrian weapons sidetracked Quade from his current collecting quest -- tracking down and purchasing Colt weapons verified by historians to have been used by both sides in the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876.
“In my whole life of collecting, I had never seen such an opportunity to buy a larger group of guns,” said Quade, who has been collecting rare guns since 1990. “This was an opportunity to buy a vast collection.”
Quade’s Austrian guns were laid across a half-dozen tables at today’s show. Steve Houdek, of Anamosa, examined Quade’s collection while briefly stepping away from his own table of displayed guns.
“You learn something,” Houdek said of circulating around the various tables at the gun show. “If you’re open-minded, you learn things as you go around. You’re always learning, because nobody knows it all.”
Houdek, 72, has been collecting guns most of his life.
“I still have my first gun I got when I was 12,” he said. “In the last few years, since I retired and I have more time and money, I have built up (my collection) a lot more. I’m a retired car dealer, so I’m used to buying and selling and trading and negotiating.”
Quade organizes the Dubuque show and similar events in Davenport, Iowa, and Maquoketa, Iowa.
He said the numbers of vendors -- there were about 30 at Sunday’s show -- and attendees at such shows have diminished in recent years.
“It’s because of COVID,” he said. “There are a lot of dealers who are either staying home or are low on inventory. There was a surge of buying before COVID.”