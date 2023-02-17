Doctors at a Dubuque-based health care provider recently hit a major milestone for a minimally invasive cardiac procedure just in time for American Heart Month.
In collaboration with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Medical Associates doctors performed their 250th successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, also known as TAVR. The procedure has been offered in Dubuque since 2019 and is a simpler, less invasive alternative to open-heart surgery.
“(Patients) don’t have to leave our town to get big-city, university-quality medicine,” said Medical Associates cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Lance Bezzina. “When it comes to this procedure, we are right on the cutting edge, and we are offering the exact same valves and same procedure (as larger programs).”
The aortic valve is responsible for the flow of blood from the heart to the rest of the body. As people age, the opening of the valve can narrow and cause a condition known as aortic valve stenosis that can lead to chest pain and trouble breathing, among other symptoms. Stroke, heart attack and death also can occur if the condition worsens.
The TAVR procedure is meant to relieve the stenosis by implanting a new valve via a catheter inserted through a small incision in the groin. A balloon-expandable bioprosthetic aortic valve is delivered during the procedure and expanded to push the old valve out of the way and take over the job of regulating blood flow out of the heart.
“You’re basically opening the gate — the main gate that takes the blood from the heart — and letting the blood flow freely,” said Medical Associates cardiologist Rami Eltibi. “Once you do that, a lot of (patients) … feel instant relief.”
The TAVR procedure is an alternative to open-heart surgery that is less invasive and has shorter recovery times since it doesn’t require the surgical separation of the chest bone. It also opens the door for patients who otherwise would not be eligible for aortic valve replacement due to advanced age or other conditions that would make open-heart surgery particularly dangerous.
“TAVR in general is for people who are not candidates for open surgery. That was the history, but as the technology has gotten better, it’s (become available for more people),” said interventional cardiologist R.S. Ramabadran. “The first patient we did (in 2019) was 94 or 95 at the time, and now, he’s 98 and still hanging out.”
Current research suggests the TAVR valve can last up to 10 years before needing replacement, and the procedure more often is used in older patients.
Doctors recommend younger patients consider open-heart surgery instead, where a mechanical replacement valve can be used instead of the tissue valve replacement used in a TAVR procedure. The mechanical valves tend to last much longer, so open-heart surgery can reduce the chances of needing secondary or repeat replacements later in life.
Open-heart surgery also can be preferable for patients with multiple cardiac concerns, Eltibi said, as surgeons can repair multiple issues when they have a patient’s chest open, including replacement of the aortic valve.
Before Medical Associates doctors started offering the procedure in Dubuque in 2019, patients had to travel to bigger cities such as Iowa City or Madison. The travel was a major inconvenience for patients in need of care, Ramabadran said.
By offering the procedure in Dubuque, he said, patients don’t have to take the time to drive long distances for quality care and they can be close to their friends and family. Medical Associates in collaboration with MercyOne remains the only place to perform the procedure in Dubuque.
“I have a husband-and-wife pair who both had bad valves. The husband went to Iowa City (before we started offering the procedure), and the wife had it here,” Ramabadran said. “The difference if you talk to them is night and day because it’s just such a nuisance to have to travel.”
The 250th procedure was completed a few weeks ago just before the start of February, which is also American Heart Month.
While aortic stenosis most frequently is caused by old age, the TAVR team said there are other ways that patients can improve their overall heart health to reduce the chances of other cardiac issues.
Patients can bolster their cardiac health by staying active and eating a healthy diet, as well as avoiding heavy drinking or smoking. Ramabadran added that patients also should try to manage any other health concerns that could affect their heart, such as diabetes or high cholesterol.
“It’s risk factor modification,” Ramabadran said. “Prevent the problem before it gets (serious).”
