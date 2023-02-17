Doctors at a Dubuque-based health care provider recently hit a major milestone for a minimally invasive cardiac procedure just in time for American Heart Month.

In collaboration with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Medical Associates doctors performed their 250th successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, also known as TAVR. The procedure has been offered in Dubuque since 2019 and is a simpler, less invasive alternative to open-heart surgery.

