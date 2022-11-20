A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, including for her role
Ciane C. Dominguez, 21, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault, as well as for violating her probation.
Dominguez was initially charged with participation in a riot but pleaded guilty to the amended charge. She will also receive credit for time already served, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Dominguez was among five people that have been arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main, 101 Main St.
Jashonna J. Vaughn, 20, of Dubuque; Carteasia L. Carpenter, 25, of Dubuque; Cartrice S. Carpenter, 31, of Dubuque; and Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, were all arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Vaughn has not yet entered a plea, though the other three have pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state a fight inside spilled out on the street, and the Carpenters and Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife.
Traffic and surveillance video showed Cartrice Carpenter and Vaughn exit the restaurant and immediately start fighting a group of three woman that included Dominguez and Hall, documents state.