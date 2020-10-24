The Dubuque archbishop says Pope Francis’ recently revealed comments regarding same-sex civil unions do not reflect a change in church teaching.
“The pope’s main point, in defense of human dignity, seems to be that families love their children, even if they are engaged in a same-sex relationship,” said the statement from Archbishop Michael Jackels. “He seems also to make the point, in defense of human rights, that people in a long-term, stable relationship should enjoy some legal and economic guarantees.”
The comments from Francis were included in the documentary “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.
According to Jackels’ statement, the pope said, “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.”
Francis was the first pope to come out publicly in favor of legal protections for civil unions.
Jackels issued the statement in response.
“People critical of same-sex marriage are raising an alarm, while those in favor of it are applauding the comment,” Jackels stated. “But the comment really doesn’t merit the response that either party is giving it; this was not a magisterial moment when the pope invoked his teaching authority.”
Jackels noted that the Catholic teaching is that holy matrimony is between one woman and one man.
“Pope Francis has not and is not changing church teaching,” Jackels said. “He is on record defending holy matrimony and resisting efforts to redefine it.”