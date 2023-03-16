Shannon C. Bussan

BENTON, Wis. -- Authorities said a Jo Daviess County, Ill., woman has been charged with homicide in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Benton. 

Shannon C. Bussan, 30, of rural Elizabeth, Ill., was arrested Wednesday in Galena, Ill., on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of Lynne I. Montgomery, 83, of Benton, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department. 

