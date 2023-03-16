BENTON, Wis. -- Authorities said a Jo Daviess County, Ill., woman has been charged with homicide in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Benton.
Shannon C. Bussan, 30, of rural Elizabeth, Ill., was arrested Wednesday in Galena, Ill., on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of Lynne I. Montgomery, 83, of Benton, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
Bussan was being held in the Jo Daviess County Jail this morning pending extradition to Lafayette County, according to the release. The criminal complaint and warrant for Bussan's arrest was filed Wednesday.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department first released information on the investigation into Montgomery's death on March 4.
Recommended for you
The department previously reported that authorities were called to a residence on Carr Factory Road in Benton on Feb. 27 for a call of an unresponsive person.
Montgomery was found at the residence and taken to a Dubuque hospital, where Montgomery was pronounced dead. Family members called the sheriff's department the following day, and law enforcement officers returned to the residence.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.