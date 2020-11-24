GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- The City of Guttenberg is asking residents to fill out a survey about what new kinds of businesses they would like to see in the community.
Survey responses are due to the city by Nov. 30. A City of Guttenberg Facebook post said responses will be used to inform future business recruitment and retention focuses.
The survey asks residents what current business they most frequently visit, as well as specifics on what kind of new business they would like to see. New business categories mentioned in the survey include microbreweries, coffee shops, retail, recreation, restaurants and health and wellness centers.
People can respond to the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/guttenbergia.