Today, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th. St.
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The tent exhibit will teach visitors about the butterfly’s life cycle and will include a feeding tent. Hand-held butterfly feeders will be available for use. Small groups will be allowed into the tent every half hour. Registration required at: 563-589-4225, ext. 2228. More information: tinyurl.com/2p934r7u.
Prairie Dog Blues FestivalToday and Saturday, St. Feriole Island, Prairie Du Chien, Wis.
5 to 11 p.m. today and 12:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Blues and Roots music from Chicago blues to west coast jump, hard-driving Mississippi hill country blues, New Orleans horns and Texas boogie, zydeco, gospel and more on historic St. Feriole Island. The event will be held, rain or shine. Food and drink available for purchase, no carry-ins. Tickets available at the gate. Admission: $45 for one day, $85 for two days. Children 12 and under are free. More information: prairiedogblues.com.
70th Annual Dubuque County Fair closing weekend
Today through Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 14569 Old Highway Road.
All day. Make the most of the last weekend for this year’s fair. Live music, tractor pulls, a demolition derby and more. Admission: $10 for ages 12 and over, free for ages 11 and under. Tickets available at www.dbqfair.com/fair/admission, at Theisen’s in Dubuque or Dyersville and at the gate. More information: www.dbqfair.com.
1 p.m. Whether the boats sink or sail, all proceeds will benefit Dubuque Community Schools’ HEART Program. All are also welcome to enjoy live music, food and drinks. Contestant registration fee: $10. Register at: tinyurl.com/4f5v8shc. General admission: Free. More information: tinyurl.com/yc8mddex.
Jackson County Fair 2023: Night of Destruction
Sunday, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa.