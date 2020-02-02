Authorities said a rural Dubuque man was arrested Friday for having sexual contact with a minor whom he picked up in Cedar Rapids.
Joshua M. Hanson Jr., 20, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with third-degree sexual abuse and enticing a minor younger than 16 years old.
Court documents state that police were contacted after the girl’s mother observed conversations between her and Hanson on mobile messaging app Snapchat.
Those conversations allegedly included admissions by Hanson of having sex with the girl and knowing that she was younger than 16.
Documents state that the girl reported that Hanson and a friend picked her up near her residence in Cedar Rapids last Saturday and took her back to Hanson’s residence, where they had sex. Hanson dropped her back off in Cedar Rapids on Sunday.