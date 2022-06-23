An East Dubuque, Ill., woman faces a felony charge after authorities say she demanded another woman’s watch while holding what appeared to be a handgun Tuesday evening during an incident that began in Dubuque and ended in Asbury, Iowa.
Emily A. Voshell, 27, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Autumn Drive in Asbury on a charge of first-degree robbery, according to Dubuque police.
Court documents state that Asbury and Dubuque police officers responded at about 7:15 p.m. to Autumn Drive for a report of an alleged kidnapping that occurred at the Clean Getaway car wash, 4860 Asbury Road.
Documents state that Alecia E. Imhoff, 27, of 2839 Sheridan Road, told officers that Voshell, a former school friend, and Voshell’s boyfriend, Devante L. Kidd, 27, also of East Dubuque, arrived at Imhoff’s place of employment in a vehicle Voshell was driving. Imhoff was told to sit in the backseat, behind Kidd.
“Once she was inside the vehicle, Voshell told (Imhoff) she owed people money and they wanted her watch,” documents state. “Voshell pointed what (Imhoff) initially believed was a gun at her,” and Imhoff kicked the gun away from Voshell.
Voshell then refused to allow Imhoff to leave the vehicle, documents state. Imhoff called 911 when Voshell drove the vehicle out of the car wash parking lot.
Interviewed by officers, Voshell denied pointing a gun at Imhoff and claimed Imhoff had started an altercation. Kidd corroborated Imhoff’s version of events, documents state.
Traffic camera footage showed Voshell driving the vehicle and holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to documents.
A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black airsoft gun.