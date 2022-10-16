Dubuque firefighter suffering cardiac arrest saved by colleagues
With more than 30 years of experience, Dubuque firefighter Tom Ludescher, 54, knows well what cardiac arrest looks like and how to respond to it.
But he never thought the person being treated in one of the city’s ambulances would be him.
“It can happen to anybody,” Ludescher said. “I never thought something like that would happen to me.”
Last month, Ludescher experienced sharp chest pain and was transported by ambulance to the emergency room by his fellow Dubuque firefighters. On the way, his heart stopped.
Now, as a survivor of cardiac arrest, Ludescher seeks to spread awareness about the importance of cardiac health and how cardiac arrest can happen to those who least expect it.
“Everyone can do a little bit to put themselves in a better position,” he said. “Whether it’s eating better or just managing stress or getting sleep, you can do something.”
Developer buying former Dubuque school, plans apartments
A local development company is buying the former St. Anthony Elementary School building and adjacent green space in Dubuque, with plans to construct apartments on the site.
The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church, said parish council members recently approved the sale of the Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave., and nearby green space to Dubuque-based GT Development for $725,000. The sale is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 31.
The 1.4-acre lot and 26,000-square-foot building were put up for sale in August, listed together at a price of $905,000. The building previously housed St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program, which ceased operations at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Tom Kelzer, co-owner of GT Development, said the company plans to renovate the building to create market-rate apartments and subsequently construct an additional apartment building on the green space.
“It’ll be somewhat of a phased approach where we work on the school building first … but for the whole site, it is our intention to do multi-family housing,” he said.
Officials: Testing reveals ‘forever chemicals’ in Dubuque water, but still safe to drink
A recent test of Dubuque’s drinking water revealed the presence of potentially harmful “forever chemicals,” but officials emphasize that it continues to meet all state and federal standards for safe consumption.
In that recent sample, the level of one of many perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, typically categorized as PFAS, in the city’s drinking water was 4.6 parts per trillion. That slightly exceeds the new federal minimum reporting threshold of 4 parts per trillion.
Additionally, samples were taken at the time from two of the city’s nine wells, and both had PFAS levels “exceeding the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s) advisories,” states a press release issued in conjunction with Wednesday’s announcement.
Still, city and state officials maintain that Dubuque’s water is safe to drink, and the EPA does not recommend that residents stop using tap water in communities with reportable levels of PFAS.
Dubuque Water Department Manager Christopher Lester told the Telegraph Herald that the city has stopped drawing water from the two wells that were tested out of an abundance of caution and that PFAS testing is starting for the remaining seven wells in operation. Results are expected in about three weeks.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the results of those tests will guide how city officials approach future PFAS mitigation efforts, but the goal is to ensure that the levels of PFAS in Dubuque’s tap water fall below the current minimum reporting threshold.
Dubuque man sentenced to life in prison for murder
A Dubuque man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for murdering a woman last year.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, received the mandatory sentence during a hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of the first-degree murder of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque. Fishler also must pay a $150,000 penalty to Williamson’s named heir, her brother John Jacobsmeier.
“A life for a life, I guess, is appropriate in this matter,” said Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley when ordering the sentence.
Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door “with a roll of carpet over her head,” according to court documents. A neighbor found her after being called by Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, 64, who asked the neighbor to check on Williamson. McCarthy was dating Fishler, and the two lived together.
Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to the head.
