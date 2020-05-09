The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael L. Lott, 37, of 2340 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Washington Street on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Patrice Green, 49, in a residence in the 1400 block of Washington Street.
- Ernest J. Hunt, 44, of 444 Angella St., No. 10, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Hunt assaulted Nicole L. Jarvis, 33, of the same address, on March 20.
- Cory G. Meloccaro, 28, of 1115 McGregor Drive, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Friday in his room at Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., on charges of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging fifth-degree criminal mischief.
- Melissa R. Ruh, 38, of 1219 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted Jonathan D. Dwight, 37, at their residence while he was holding their 4-month-old child.