MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Maquoketa High School suffered significant damage in Monday's storm.
At about 1:30 p.m., strong winds blew off a portion of the school's roof. Two employees were inside at the time, but they were not injured.
Superintendent Chris Hoover said the blown-away roof left two classrooms and a hallway exposed to the downpour that was part of the storm, and the two classrooms suffered extensive water damage.
"The classrooms are basically totaled," Hoover said. "The carpet is soaked, and the ceiling tiles are all ruined."
One was the school's computer lab, containing 30 computers. Hoover said staff still is determining how many of those machines were destroyed.
The other classroom was used for business classes. Damage to the hallway was minimal.
Hoover said the school district will need to restore the two classrooms, something he anticipates won't be completed until sometime in September.
He added that the damage will not affect the reopening of the school for the fall semester. Classes that would have been taught in the damaged rooms will be moved.
"It shouldn't impact schools starting up again," Hoover said. "We're going to have to find a place to move those classes, but that is something we will figure out."