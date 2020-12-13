PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta’s new bowling alley and family entertainment center is officially open for business.
Round Two announced online that Saturday was opening day at 8412 Commercial Court.
The business is owned by Dave and Tracie Pettera, and its name is a nod to the fact that this is the couple’s second such undertaking. Their previous business, Cascade Lanes & Lounge, and an attached Happy Joe’s Pizza suffered heavy damage in a fire in August 2019.
The new, 17,500-square-foot facility has 12 bowling lanes, an arcade area and a full-service bar and restaurant featuring food from Dubuque restaurant Shot Tower Inn. Plans call for an outdoor patio and at least two sand volleyball courts open for next summer as part of the more-than- $3 million project.
The business can be reached at 563-239-2000, and its website is round2bowl.com.