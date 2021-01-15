CUBA CITY, Wis. — Harley Baty recently reviewed with her class a lesson about writing, specifically authors’ intentions behind their compositions.
A writer’s aims might be to persuade or to entertain, but Baty’s students at Cuba City Elementary School had lingering questions.
“How does the author figure it out?” asked third-grader Chrissy Droessler. “Like, how do they know, ‘I’m going to write about this?’”
Her classmate Madison Kirk suggested, “Because they think of different stuff and, sometimes, they put it together.”
“I love it,” said Baty, who graduated from University of Wisconsin-Platteville in December.
Usually, college students who are earning their teacher’s license work under a supervising faculty member. But the COVID-19 pandemic prompted an unusual demand for additional staff in the Cuba City School District.
School administrators hired four seniors from UW-P’s education department to teach across grades two through five. That experience provided students such as Baty with opportunities not afforded by traditional student teaching.
“I was able to make relationships with the students that I normally wouldn’t have been able to if I had been with another teacher in the classroom,” she said. “You don’t have someone at the tips of your fingers to assist you and give you ideas right away. You have to really trust in yourself to help the students succeed in the moment before you can get advice.”
Cuba City school administrators said the arrangement with UW-P enabled the elementary school to remain open for face-to-face instruction nearly the entire academic year so far.
They created additional classrooms — converting spaces such as the cafeteria and computer lab — so each grade level had three classrooms instead of two, lowering the headcount per room. That enabled teachers to space desks 6 feet apart, reducing the likelihood of coronavirus exposure.
“When somebody tests positive, we literally walk in with a tape measure … and anyone that falls within that circle, they have to be sent home,” Principal Brad Lutes said. “We would have been sending a lot more kids home.”
Although the state has authorized teaching internships for decades, 2020 marked the first year staff from UW-P’s School of Education engaged area school districts and offered them the pick of their best students.
“COVID changed the playing field a little bit,” said Jen Collins, director of the School of Education. “Schools can’t find subs. … Would you rather have an intern in there and give a (college) student a different (teaching) experience?”
UW-P is the only institution in the tri-state area to offer a teaching internship program.
In addition to Cuba City, the Highland, Mineral Point, Platteville and Southwestern Wisconsin school districts are using interns, who receive a $4,500 stipend while fulfilling the requirements necessary to receive their teaching license. They meet with a faculty member each day to review their progress.
“I can’t imagine myself student teaching like normal and not having my own class,” said fifth-grade teacher intern Megan Klein. “The mentorship has been really great … but at the same time, you’re able to grow on your own.”
Although the pandemic has highlighted the immediate benefits of the program, Collins hopes to develop it as a recruitment tool to encourage UW-P students to work in local schools after graduation.
“I’m hoping this is our baby step toward having that bigger conversation,” she said. “How do we prepare the best teachers to be in rural communities?”