PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said two people were injured -- and one later airlifted -- in a four-vehicle crash today that closed a highway north of Platteville for five and a half hours.
Clayton Morby, 28, of Salem, was extricated from his vehicle, taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville and then airlifted to a Madison hospital, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department. Ryan Oberhoffer, 23, of Dubuque, also was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Wisconsin 80 and Grant County A at about 8:25 a.m. today. A press release states that Morby was eastbound on Grant County A in his company's work truck when he said he didn't see the stop sign and drove into the intersection "at highway speeds," a press release states.
Morby's truck entered the intersection right in front of a semi-tractor trailer driven by Oberhoffer that was pulling a trailer carrying a water truck.
"Oberhoffer T-boned Morby's vehicle on the driver's side," the release states. "Morby's vehicle careened into the southeast corner of the intersection, went airborne, struck a power pole approximately 20 feet up and then landed on the banks of the Little Platte River."
The power pole snapped in half, and Oberhoffer's semi jack-knifed, coming to rest against the guardrail on the east side of the road.
At the same time, Charles Johnson, 66, of Dubuque, was driving a semi north on Wisconsin 80 and snagged the now-low-hanging power lines. The release states that "as Johnson's semi stretched the line, it ripped more power lines off of the poles" along Grant County A, bringing them down on top of a stopped vehicle driven by Janice Staskal, 79, of Lancaster.
Staskal and her passenger were not injured, nor was Johnson.
The intersection and surrounding area were closed to traffic until 2 p.m. as crews removed heavily damaged vehicles and Alliant Energy crews replaced and restored the power pole and lines.