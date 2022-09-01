PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said two people were injured -- and one later airlifted -- in a four-vehicle crash today that closed a highway north of Platteville for five and a half hours.

Clayton Morby, 28, of Salem, was extricated from his vehicle, taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville and then airlifted to a Madison hospital, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department. Ryan Oberhoffer, 23, of Dubuque, also was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health.