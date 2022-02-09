A jury is being asked to decide whether a woman experienced sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation while working for the Dubuque Fire Department.
Tuesday marked the opening day of a civil trial for Jami Boss, who is suing the City of Dubuque and Fire Chief Rick Steines. Boss has worked for the fire department since 2011 and now is a fire equipment operator.
Boss filed the lawsuit in September 2020 alleging that she suffered years of sexual harassment while working as a firefighter. She also accused the city of violating the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation.
“(Boss) was always judged on her strong character and work ethic,” said David Albrecht, one of her attorneys, in his opening statement on Tuesday. “You’ll hear this is the first time she was treated as less than. Jami could do the job. The only problem was she was a woman doing it.”
But Les Reddick, an attorney representing the city and Steines, told the jury that evidence will show that the department always followed city policies and that reports of harassment always were taken seriously.
“We don’t believe that the defendants did anything to the plaintiff that could be considered harassment and discrimination,” Reddick said.
Albrecht said Boss has experienced verbal harassment since she joined the department and was told she only was hired because she was a female. Boss also suffered physical harassment, as a male co-worker once shoved his hands down the back of her pants, Albrecht said.
Throughout her tenure at the fire department, Boss raised concerns about men using women’s bathrooms and walking in on her, Albrecht said.
Reddick said that, after Boss told Steines her concerns about the bathrooms, Steines implemented a policy requiring that bathrooms be marked either male or female and that men could not use showers in the women’s bathrooms.
Steines also responded to Boss’ only other written complaint regarding the department’s policy on missing calls for overtime shifts, Reddick said.
“Those were the two items she raised directly to the chief, and they were expeditiously handled,” he said.
Albrecht said department employees also raised issues about Boss’ compliance with a requirement that firefighters live within 6.5 miles of city limits when hired. Boss lived on a farm with her husband in Gratiot, Wis., prior to joining the Dubuque department and purchased a house in Dubuque after she was hired.
Albrecht said anonymous notes began showing up alleging Boss was violating the residency requirement, and the notes included “disturbingly specific” information about what Boss was wearing and what direction she traveled after shifts.
Steines and the city started investigating Boss and demanded a log of how frequently she was in Wisconsin, Albrecht said.
“By investigating the anonymous complaints against Jami accusing her of things the city already said she could do, they gave the harassers the power,” he said.
Reddick said that, after Boss submitted the requested log, Steines wrote her a letter saying that concerns about her residency were over.
“He also wrote her another letter that said, ‘You have told me you believe that there may be some firefighters that are harassing you,’” Reddick said. “Chief Steines said, ‘If there is any instance of anybody harassing you, I want to know about it. I will not tolerate it.’ He did not hear from her again.”
Tensions also increased after Boss encouraged a city intern to report harassment she was experiencing by then-fire department Capt. Jim Abitz, Albrecht said. Abitz resigned in 2018 following the reports but announced at a union meeting that Boss was the reason he lost his job, Albrecht said.
Reddick said the incident involving the intern was investigated and taken seriously by the city.
“Everything was done properly, including what Mrs. Boss did, and (Abitz) lost his job because of it,” he said. “So, this kind of thing will not be tolerated in the fire department.”
Albrecht said Boss and other female fire department employees also faced discrimination in the promotion process, as they were passed over for promotion by male employees.
Reddick noted that Boss eventually was promoted after completing tests and that the tests required for promotion are “fairly administered to everybody.”
Albrecht said Boss hopes the trial ends up making the fire department a better place for all employees.
“Women have been fighting a long time to be accepted as firefighters, and that won’t change at the conclusion of this trial,” he said. “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”
The trial currently is scheduled to run for 10 days at the Dubuque County Courthouse.