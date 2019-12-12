The City of Dubuque this week landed a $105,000 state grant for improvements to the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and John F. Kennedy Road.
The city applied for $133,000 in state funding to help pay for the estimated $161,000 cost to lengthen the left-turn lane on the Northwest Arterial wanting to turn north onto JFK toward Dubuque Soccer Complex.
According to the city’s application, the extension will help prevent turning traffic from backing up into the inside thru-lane on the arterial and minimize rear-end collisions.
The project also will involve improvements to the traffic signals to allow more pedestrians to cross the intersection safely.
City officials anticipate construction will begin in April 2021.
The city also applied for, but did not receive, $200,000 to help pay for a $3.4 million project to implement the first phase of a next-generation traffic control system that uses artificial intelligence to alter signal timings in real time in response to changing traffic conditions.
Chandra Ravada, transportation director for Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, which was a co-applicant with the city, said the unsuccessful grant application will not hinder the project.
He said the city has secured $2.2 million for implementation and is awaiting federal approval for release of $1 million in requested funding.
He said the city and DMATS aim to request proposals for the project in February and hire a consultant in May or June to help design the system, with implementation completed in 2022.