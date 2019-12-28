Iowans’ appetite for vodka, whiskey and other spirits — along with locally made beers — continues to grow.
Liquor sales from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to retailers grew to $339.5 million in fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30. That’s up 6.1% over the year before.
The state’s liquor distributors spent that money on nearly 26 million bottles of booze, according to a recently released report from the division. That equates to about eight bottles for each of Iowa’s approximately 3.2 million residents.
“It appears that our customers are placing larger orders, and they’re ordering more than they have in the past fiscal years,” said Tyler Ackerson, a spokesman for the state Alcoholic Beverages Division.
Beers brewed in Iowa also continued to grow in popularity. Retailers in the state bought 16.3% more gallons of “native” beer in fiscal year 2019 over the year prior.
Feeling spirited
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division serves as the wholesaler of liquor for the state, supplying spirits to Class E liquor license-holders, who in turn sell booze to the public and other retailers, such as bars and restaurants.
Out of all of the spirits sold in Iowa in the most recent fiscal year, the undisputed king is Black Velvet Canadian Whisky, with 160,791 nine-liter cases sold.
“Those are liquors I call, you’re getting ... the most bang for your buck as far as the flavor you’re going to get for a cheaper whiskey,” said Scott Huff, manager of Sid’s Beverage in Dubuque.
Rounding out the top five liquor brands are:
- Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, at 108,693 cases.
- Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, at 105,297 cases.
- Tito’s Handmade Vodka, at 100,752 cases.
- Hawkeye Vodka, at 98,879 cases.
While Black Velvet has a steady customer base, Tito’s has been rapidly growing in popularity over the past two or three years, Huff said. It is now easily the business’ most popular vodka.
“There was really no favorite in the area, almost, before then, but that somehow came in and leaped ahead of everybody else,” Huff said.
At Denny’s Lux Club in Dubuque, Captain Morgan and Tito’s are the top-selling spirits, owner Kelly Oppelt said.
“Captain’s just a go-to for just about everybody and anybody,” she said.
One trend Huff has seen is the growing popularity of small-batch bourbons, which fly off the shelves whenever the business receives them.
“It’s kind of flying under the radar because sometimes only one case or something will come for the whole state, and there’s hundreds of people who will literally wait in line outside stores to get these bottles,” Huff said.
Other boozy details contained in the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division report include:
- Whiskey and vodka make up more than half of liquor sales in Iowa, with the division selling 3.3 million gallons of the two types of spirits combined in the 2019 fiscal year.
- The most popular Iowa-made spirit was Blue Ox Vodka, made by Grimes-based Blue Ox Spirits.
- Dubuque County ranked eighth for the number of gallons of liquor sold to retailers, at 183,038. Jones County ranked 35th, Delaware County 47th, Jackson County 48th and Clayton County 67th out of 99 counties in the state.
Here for the beer
The Alcoholic Beverages Division report also tracks the rising popularity of Iowa-brewed beers. Gallons of “native” beers sold from private wholesalers to retailers rose 16.3% from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019.
However, the vast majority of beers sold in Iowa still came from outside of the state.
Huff sees those trends reflected at his store, as well. The most popular beer-related purchases at Sid’s are Busch Light 30-packs. However, among craft beers, Iowa-made beverages are particularly popular.
“The most craft beer we sell is out of Iowa,” Huff said.
Oppelt said Busch Light is also her most popular beer.
“Dubuque is a Busch Light town,” she said. “I got 25 cases in on Friday and I think I’m down to five (as of Monday) ... Busch Light is, I just think, a Dubuque thing.”
She has also noticed a spike in people looking for lower-carb and low-calorie options, such as hard seltzers and Michelob Ultra.
“That’s a trend that I don’t think is going to go away,” Oppelt said.