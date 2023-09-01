Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque Main Street is accepting nominations for its State of Main Awards.
The awards have been given for over 20 years and usually are selected by staff, committee and board members, according to a news release.
This year, the public can submit nominations for the awards, which include categories such as best downtown event, best retail store and best nightlife venue.
The deadline to submit a nomination is Sept. 15, and the awards will be given Oct. 24, the release states.
The nomination form can be found at: forms.gle/BpLQE81GrTtoHA5V8.
