The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Angela Y. McCann, 51, of 3700 Pennsylvania Ave., No. A12, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $1,600 at about 8 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
- WGH Delivery, of Hazel Green, Wis., reported the theft of a $1,500 scanner between 1:15 and 5 p.m. Sunday from a vehicle in the area of Jones and Locust streets.
- James M. McDonough, 77, of 2445 Pennsylvania Ave, reported $600 worth of criminal damage done between 9 and 11:20 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
- Sean D. Stevens, 29, of 1911 Stafford St., reported $600 worth of criminal damage done at about 6:55 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
- U.S. Bank, 2196 White St., reported $600 worth of criminal damage done between 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Ryan R. LeMay, 39, of 633 Fenelon Place, reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $15,000 at about 7:10 a.m. Saturday at his residence.