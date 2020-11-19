Three people were injured Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Clint J. Hillary, 42, of Benton, Wis., and his passengers Shannon M. Hillary, 30, and Sadie L. Hillary, 17, all of Belmont, Wis., were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said Michelle M. Schroeder, 52, of Hazel Green, Wis., was driving north on the Northwest Arterial and attempting to turn west onto Pennsylvania when she failed to stop for a red light. Hillary’s vehicle was traveling south on the arterial and struck Schroeder’s vehicle. A southbound vehicle driven by Allison M. Siwiec, 30, of Dubuque, then struck Schroeder’s vehicle.
Schroeder was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light.