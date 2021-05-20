PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville restaurant recently closed its doors to make way for a new business.
2nd & Main, 92 E. Main St., closed after about three and a half years. Owner Michael Osterholz said a new business will take over the space later this year, but he could not share who it is.
“We have an agreement with the new business that they will be announcing their plans,” he said.
Osterholz said conversations with the new business began even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This wasn’t a result of COVID,” he said. “This was totally a business decision, and in our opinion, it was a good one. If the stars didn’t align for this, we would keep chugging along until it did.”
Osterholz and his wife, Stephanie Becker, opened 2nd & Main in the fall of 2017 with the hopes of bringing the craft beer industry to Platteville. He added that he always intended to find another business to take it over and continue offering something unique to the community.
He also noted he has appreciated the support from the Platteville community over the years.
“I really enjoy what we’ve done,” he said. “It’s going to be a little bittersweet.”