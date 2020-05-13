The greyhound racing season will commence this weekend in Dubuque, albeit with some noteworthy limitations.
Iowa Greyhound Park officials today announced that live racing will begin on Saturday night. However, these races will take place without spectators at the facility, a state-mandated restriction tied to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Iowa Greyhound Park will continue to run its regular schedule despite the absence of spectators, with races scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday evening, as well as Sunday afternoon.
Races on Memorial Day will also continue as planned, only without spectators.
Races will be broadcast via simulcast signal at other U.S. race tracks, according to officials.
The park's assistant general manager, Jean Hallahan, said today that there is not a current way for Iowa residents to wager on races, but such avenues are being discussed with state officials.
Officials noted that the park will reopen to the public for live greyhound racing as soon as restrictions have been relaxed.