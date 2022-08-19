Police said a Dubuque man was arrested for a domestic assault incident during which a handgun was discharged.
Adam R. Podnar III, 49, of 2720 Zwingle Court, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment.
Court documents state that Becky L. Benson, 48, of the same address, reported July 20 that Podnar, her live-in boyfriend, assaulted her at their residence.
“(During an argument), Podnar threw Benson on the bed and put his thumb inside the right side of her mouth, like a fish hook, causing pain,” documents state. “At this time, Podnar told Benson he was going to put a bullet in her head, her mother’s head and her child’s head.”
Documents state that Podnar strangled Benson, slammed her head against a wall and dragged her down the hallway.
Benson reported that she broke free and grabbed Podnar’s handgun, which was on a table in the living room. Podnar grabbed Benson’s hand after he saw her with the gun.
“During the struggle, the handgun discharged,” documents state. “There was a small hole observed on a wall and ceiling.”
Podnar left the residence with the gun following the incident, documents state. He was not located until his arrest Wednesday.