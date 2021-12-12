DARLINGTON, Wis. — County supervisors last week heard support from county residents for a proposed $50 million hospital to replace Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington.
The county board heard the first reading of the resolution that supports funding for the project.
The board took no action but will hear the second reading at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, with supervisors then scheduled to vote on the resolution.
The new hospital would be constructed on a 36-acre site south of the city off Wisconsin 23 and along Lafayette County K. It would span 75,000 to 80,000 square feet — about double the current hospital’s 38,000 square feet. The Darlington Clinic, owned and operated by Memorial Hospital, would be included in the new facility.
Among those backing the project is former Darlington Mayor Bev Anderson.
“We have to have good health care for the whole community,” she said. “Without a hospital and a good education system, communities don’t stand a chance.”
Dr. Martin Cleary, who practices at the current hospital, told the county board that County Board Chairman Jack Sauer was correct when he said small towns dwindle down to next to nothing when they don’t even have a medical clinic in their community. He said a lot of residents from nearby Illinois communities now are having their health care needs served in Darlington. But it isn’t just the hospital they visit.
“... Other businesses benefit. I think a new hospital is kind of a no-brainer to the community.”
County Supervisor Donna Flannery voiced her support for the project.
“It certainly is a lot of money ... but sometimes you have to spend money to make money,” she said.
She also said the county isn’t getting any younger in terms of demographics and soon a lot of residents will need a better hospital facility.
Supervisor Kriss Marion asked whether a referendum on the proposed hospital should be considered. But Sauer said the county supervisors are some of the most intelligent residents in the county and have been given the information they need to make an informed decision. He also said if a vote were taken by the board on whether the hospital building should be put to a countywide referendum, it would be the same outcome on the vote for or against the funding resolution.
Supervisor Rita Buchholz said residents from her district receive their health care services mostly in Cuba City, Platteville and Galena, Ill. She said they are more concerned about the tax impact of a new hospital.
The fiscal note included in the resolution states that “the replacement hospital and primary care center is projected to generate sufficient net revenues to pay the associated debt service” for the new building. However, it also says “the annual impact to Lafayette County taxpayers of levying for the full amount of the USDA general obligation bond is $935,502, or 71 cents per $1,000 of equalized taxable property value.”
Supervisors were told by hospital administration they have been in contact with USDA but have received nothing in writing committing USDA’s Rural Development to the hospital project.