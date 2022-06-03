A pioneering extreme mountain biker dazzled a southwestern Wisconsin community with a display of trick maneuvers during a local visit 20 years ago.
German-born Hans Rey starred in early versions of ESPN’S X Games, made the covers of more than 400 magazines and has appeared in television series and movies.
In June 2002, he appeared as the featured attraction at a bike rodeo event in Hazel Green, Wis. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Rey’s appearance in its June 9, 2002, edition.
THESE TRICKS DEFINITELY NOT FOR KIDS
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — For a guy whose nickname is “No Way,” Hans Rey sure goes to great lengths to prove “yes way.”
Take the time he jumped his mountain bike from the bottom to the top of a deck-over, gooseneck flatbed — from a standing stop. Or the time Rey stunned the crowd at Saturday’s Hazel Green Bike Rodeo by riding up and over a battered car — beginning from the driver’s side door.
“It was amazing,” said Tim Jacobson, 11, of Hazel Green. “It was dangerous. I would never do it.”
Zach Droeszler, a 12-year-old from Kieler, enjoyed when Rey “spun off the car.”
“It looked like it was fun,” Droeszler said.
The show was all in a day’s fun for Rey, a 36-year-old, internationally renowned, world-champion trials mountain-bike rider.
“I want to put a smile on everybody’s face,” Rey said before the first of his two shows at the Bike Rodeo, held in the Southwestern Middle School parking lot.
Rey started simply — for him — by performing a 360-degree spin on his bike’s back wheel. Later, he wowed the crowd by jumping from a picnic table to the flatbed, riding up an overturned, wooden spool and hopping onto a balance beam a yard or so off the ground before riding back up and over the spool to get to the picnic table.
“That was pretty cool,” said Jake Freiburger, 11, of Hazel Green.
The Hazel Green Police Department, the Hazel Green Visionaries and the Dubuque Bike Shack sponsored the event. It was Rick Schmitt, of the Bike Shack, who convinced Rey to come to Hazel Green.
Last year, previous commitments prevented Rey from appearing at Hazel Green. This year, Rey made a cross-Atlantic effort to get there.
”I came straight from Italy,” he said.
Rey specializes in trials riding, in which riders coax their bikes on or over a number of obstacles. Rey’s trick riding seems to defy gravity, logic and good sense.
The nickname “No Way” Rey reflects some of the doubters he has proven wrong since he began riding in his native Europe.
”We had a motorcycle trials club in my hometown in Germany,” Rey said. “I couldn’t get a motorcycle, so I started with a bike and I never switched over.”
Rey moved to the United States nearly 16 years ago and began competing. As he racked up championships, he also pushed his mountain bike specialty into the limelight.
