More than 1,000 Ward 1 residents in Dubuque had voted in today's special election as of 3 p.m.
Dubuque County election officials provide an update on turnout as of that time in the special election for the Ward 1 City Council seat. Susan Farber and John Pregler are running for the position.
As of 3 p.m., 648 absentee ballots had been received, while 423 votes had been cast in person.
The 1,071 votes cast so far represent 9.5% of the more than 11,000 registered voters in the ward.
The polls are open until 8 p.m. today.
Residents can find their polling place by visiting bit.ly/2PmMxFX.