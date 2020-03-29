The City of Dubuque will resume its regular weekly curbside collection of yard waste and food scraps on Monday, April 6.
The yard waste and food scraps will be collected on regular during residents’ regular curbside collection days, according to a press release.
City staff have temporarily suspended the need for residents to attach single-use yard waste stickers or annual yard waste decals to collections through April 12.
Yard waste and food scraps collections must be placed in paper yard waste bags, 35-gallon rigid solid waste containers, or in subscribed wheeled carts.
Brush and limbs being collected must be bundled with limbs no longer than 4 feet long and under 4 inches in diameter and set at the curb for collection.