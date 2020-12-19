Police said one person was injured Sunday in a crash, then left the scene.
Cory C. Ballina, 41, of Asbury, Iowa, was injured but was not taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a crash report. Officers tried to locate Ballina after the incident and made contact with him Thursday.
The crash occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Hansel Drive. The report states that Ballina’s vehicle struck a parked vehicle while traveling north on Hansel Drive. The owner of the parked vehicle, who was not identified in the report, told officers that Ballina made contact with her but left no identifying information. The report states that Ballina gave his name to dispatchers before leaving the scene.
Ballina was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.