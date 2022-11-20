The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Joshua A. Perkins, 25, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Friday at his residence on a warrant charging four counts of child endangerment.
  • William M. Lyons, 50, of 97 Valley St., reported the theft of a cellphone worth $800 from his residence at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

