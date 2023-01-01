Dubuque nonprofit buys building for $2.5 million for new child care center
A Dubuque nonprofit on Friday finalized the $2.5 million purchase of a former site of a health care company, with plans to transform it into a new child care center.
Dubuque Initiatives bought the former Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road. The child care center planned for the site initially will have 120 openings, with an eventual maximum capacity of 225.
Kevin Lynch, president of Dubuque Initiatives’ board, said the goal is to have child care available in the building by the end of 2023. The facility will be run by Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
“We want to work with the existing child care providers and not be seen as a negative,” Lynch added. “This is meant to be an ‘also.’”
The child care facility will take up about one-third of the 67,000-square-foot building. There also will be a playground and additional greenspace for the children.
Lynch said there have been a couple of entities that have expressed interest in the rest of space in the building, but no details were disclosed.
“We hope to house several complementary organizations that will work on making life better for little kids and better for parents and make Dubuque an even greater place,” he said.
Dubuque police: Tasers a welcome addition, rarely used in first 6 months
Six months after the first Dubuque police officers started carrying Tasers, department officials say they have been a welcome addition to de-escalate situations.
The first officers began carrying the stun guns in July, and by October, all officers had Tasers.
Since July, there have been 19 incidents during which officers have drawn their Tasers from holsters. In only four of those incidents were the stun guns fired and in only two instances was the person successfully stunned.
“We’ve been happy with the rollout so far,” said Assistant Police Chief Joseph Messerich. “We are taking away the risk of injury to both the officer and the subject in multiple different situations.”
After decades in Dubuque, corrugated manufacturer ends run
Operations wound down last week at the Georgia-Pacific corrugated facility in Dubuque after the company decided to close the plant employing 85 over concerns that it no longer was economically viable.
The facility’s official last day was Saturday. The Dubuque plant at 2150 Kerper Blvd. — originally operating as St. Regis Paper Co. — actually preceded the creation of Kerper Industrial Park in the late 1950s.
Company Public Affairs Manager Lauren Campen said the closure was prompted by a business analysis that determined the facility was no longer competitive. Corrugated orders have declined nationwide, and Campen said the money and time needed to update the Dubuque building’s equipment outweighed potential revenue options.
She added that there are no definitive plans on if or when Georgia-Pacific will sell the 85,000-square-foot building on Kerper Boulevard, as decisions about property sales are made after the final day of production.
Burst pipe renders more than half of Platteville school’s classrooms inoperable
A burst pipe in a Platteville school knocked more than half of the classrooms out of commission less than one week before students return from winter break.
The burst pipe caused “significant” damage to walls, ceilings and floors at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center. Eight of the school’s 14 classrooms were affected.
“It’s hard to fathom until you actually come into the building,” said Principal Tammy Haag. “... I’ve been working in the district for 34 years, and I think this is kind of the biggest disaster-type damage we’ve had to any of our buildings.”
A maintenance worker discovered the broken pipe during a routine check Monday morning, where he discovered standing water in the hallways. Superintendent Jim Boebel said the break was caused by the frigidly cold temperatures from last week’s winter storm, which froze a pipe in the ceiling on the east side of the school that subsequently burst as things began to thaw.
Boebel said repairs are expected to take eight weeks, if not longer. In addition to the classrooms, the school library and some smaller multi-use spaces on the east side of the building were affected. However, there were no reported structural or electrical concerns.
Dubuque parking update shows ramps, lots often 30% filled or less
Dubuque’s city-owned parking ramps consistently are about 30% occupied on average.
Data collected by the city in September, November and December shows that the seven city-owned parking ramps saw peak occupancy at around 10 a.m., with collective occupancy ranging from 26% to 32% on each of seven days of data collection.
City-owned parking lots were even less occupied. While two of the city’s 18 downtown surface lots surpassed 80% occupancy in some instances, others had zero occupancy, pushing the occupancy for all the lots collectively to a range of 21% to 30% on each of the days they were surveyed.
City officials collected the data as part of an ongoing project to develop a smart parking and mobility management plan, which, when completed, will provide an action plan for how the city can implement new technologies in its parking infrastructure and outline projects that can improve accessibility for walking, biking and public transit.
‘O’ baby! Olivia, Oliver among popular names for local newborns in 2022
Two of the most consistently used names for baby boys and girls born in Dubuque and nationwide this year were nearly identical.
The names Olivia and Oliver were featured prominently on the lists of the Top 10 names used for babies born both at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque this year, as well as on the national level.
Among girls born at MercyOne, Olivia ran away with the top prize, with 11 girls receiving that name throughout the year. The three names tied for second place — Aubrey, Evelyn and Hazel — each were used five times at the hospital.
Olivia tied for third place on the list of the Top 10 girls’ names at Finley Hospital, where the name was used four times. Clare and its similar spelling Claire took the top spot for girls at Finley, with six girls receiving that name.
Olivia also was the most popular baby girl name nationally, retaining its No. 1 spot from 2021, according to BabyCenter.com.
Meanwhile, the very similar boys’ name Oliver took the top spot at Finley, where it was used eight times in 2022.
Four boys at MercyOne were named Oliver, meaning the name tied for third place behind top name Landon, which was used six times at the hospital.
Oliver also ranked third nationally, as Liam remained the top boys’ name after also claiming the crown in 2021.
