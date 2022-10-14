The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Robert D. Beau, 53, of 2080 Elm St., was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Thursday on Julien Dubuque Bridge on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
  • Dennis P. Freiburger, 47, of 12272 North Cascade Road, reported the theft of $700 at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Austin T. Schmitt, 23, of 1997 Lagen St., reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the theft of $1,400 between 1:45 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you