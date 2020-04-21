A site has been selected for a new ‘innovation lab’ coming to Cascade.
Creative Adventure Lab will open its Cascade site at 244 First Ave.
Innovation labs provide coaching and entrepreneurial support programs for new and existing businesses, as well as incubator space in which those entities can operate. Moreover, the labs promote innovation among established businesses aiming to develop new ideas or products.
Creative Adventure Lab plans to launch innovation labs in Bellevue, Cascade, Dyersville, Maquoketa and Monticello.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority in February awarded it a $150,000 grant to support the launch of the five new labs.
According to Katelyn Wolfe, director of Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce, a summer opening is tentatively planned, although the timeframe is fluid due to gathering restrictions currently in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.