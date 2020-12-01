BELMONT, Wis. {span}—Lafayette County supervisors recently approved revisions to the county comprehensive zoning ordinance with a Belmont-area property in mind.
The revision allows the county corporation counsel to issue a fine or citation to any person or business that is violating the county’s comprehensive zoning ordinance, as an alternative to taking them to court.
The citation can be issued on a daily basis as long as the violation remains in place. The fine can range from $100 to $100,000 per day.
Corporation counsel told the county board that they wanted the flexibility to address a complaint they referred to as “a nuisance junkyard in the Town of Belmont.”
The goal is to expedite the cleanup of the property.