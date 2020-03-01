When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ascended the escalator in Dubuque’s Grand River Center on Friday, she was not greeted by people focused on her Invest in Iowa Act, which she was there to promote.
Instead, she was welcomed by residents of Table Mound Mobile Home Park and their supporters. About a dozen purple shirt-wearing residents and friends carried signs asking Reynolds for help in their efforts to lobby for protections from owners of manufactured home parks.
After Reynolds delivered her speech at the Dubuque Young Professionals event, the governor stopped to briefly hear from some of the residents.
“I have an idea for raising the taxes you need,” said Carrie Presley, president of the Table Mound’s homeowners association. “What if you taxed the corporations coming in from out of state, buying our parks, and keep that money in Iowa?”
Reynolds told Presley that she was aware of the efforts to create protections for mobile home residents. Those protections would include restrictions on the frequency and size of lot rent increases.
However, Reynolds said she did not know why the bipartisan bills in both statehouse chambers had been pulled by Republican leadership.
The bills — which also would require cause and far more notice for a manufactured home park to evict its residents — were abruptly halted, pulled from a meeting agenda of the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 19, while many of the same residents were in the Des Moines to attend the meeting.
Aside from the area lawmakers from both parties and local activists who have been supporting the organized parks’ residents, the group was bolstered Friday by multiple Loras College social work students.
“I had passed out food in the parks last year, so I was somewhat familiar with the situation,” said student Brock Timmons. “Then Rep. (Lindsay) James, (D-Dubuque), came to our social work class and talked about it.”
“(The corporations) are treating these people like dollar signs rather than humans with lives,” added student Leah Hood.
Area lawmakers said they will explore other ways, such as amendments to other bills, to institute these protections for mobile home residents.
Illinois Republican plans progress on health care
Esther Joy King, a Republican gunning for Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said last week that health care has been the No. 1 topic raised by would-be voters on the campaign trail.
“People are really concerned about the rising costs of health care insurance and just how that affects our daily lives, right?” she said prior to a campaign stop in Stockton, Ill. “It’s really hard to function when your health care costs are increasing faster than your pay rates. We need to solve that problem in (Washington), D.C. We’ve gone back and forth on it for years.”
King acknowledged that simply resisting the solutions proposed by Democratic presidential candidates — such as extending Medicare coverage to all Americans — would not be near enough.
“We have to have a vision, a direction,” she said. “One is transparency. If we go to the store and buy salad dressing, we don’t say I’ll figure out what it costs when I go out the door. We don’t do that anywhere else in our lives, but we do that with health care.”
King also promoted competition in health care, including across state lines.
Candidate filing deadlines
Candidate filing periods for state and federal elections — both the primaries and general — began last week.
In Iowa, that period is open through March 13.
The Iowa Secretary of State’s office is updating an online database on its website and announcing filings via its Facebook page.
Endorsements
The American Federation of Government Employees endorsed Theresa Greenfield, Democratic primary contender for the U.S. Senate seat held by Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
Calendar
9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 7, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. — Area lawmakers will hold a legislative crackerbarrel hosted by the United Labor Participation Committee.