Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque wellness center is marking five years in the community, with an eye toward continuing to grow.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, is celebrating the milestone with a community appreciation event on April 26.
“The future is so exciting,” said owner and CEO Nicole Hutchison. “When I first stepped out of my practice and started my own business, it was kind of a scary leap. Through that process and the process of writing this business plan and the wonderful people that help guide me, it let us be able to be where we are today.”
Hutchison said she was working as a physical therapist when she decided to open her own business out of her home more than a decade ago.
“I wanted to work more one-on-one with my clients and be able to address health and wellness in the mind, body and spirit, not just their current injury,” she said. “I wanted to be able to talk about how nutrition and hydration impact the healing process. Even stress impacts the healing process.”
Hutchison took that philosophy with her when she decided to bring other providers on board and built the space that became Statera in 2018.
The business now has 33 team members who practice a wide range of disciplines. That includes traditional medicine, as well as holistic medicine and fitness sessions, among other areas.
“I believe this is the future of health care,” Hutchison said. “I believe what we have now is not a health care system but a sick-care system. A lot of times, we’re not getting help for the individual until they are sick or broken. If we offer more help to individuals before they are sick or broken, we can optimize their health and wellness before that happens.”
Looking to the future, Hutchison said she always is looking at adding more providers and disciplines to the practice.
“We are very full where we currently are,” she said. “The building is full. We are looking for opportunities for future growth either here in the Dubuque area or beyond. We’re very proud to be here in Dubuque and offer this.”
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions can be reached at 563-207-8932, and more information can be found at stateraintegrated.com.
