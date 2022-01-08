PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta Community Centre staff have started thinking about opportunities provided by a possible center addition, with ideas such as revenue opportunities and new activities.
City leaders are exploring the possibility of expanding the center to make more space for city offices before the city builds and moves into a new City Hall. That would create more space for the center in the coming years if approved.
During a work session this week, council members heard some early ideas about how a potential addition might be used once the city offices move.
In past meetings, council members generally agreed on the importance of including moveable walls so the space can be easily reconfigured without needing another renovation.
Community Centre Executive Director Stacey Bauer and Communication Director Ty Troutman put together a list of ideas, including using the space for a senior center, leasing it as a childcare facility, putting in an indoor playground, renting out the space for events, leasing the space for physical therapy, introducing esports or putting in a golf simulator.
Some of the ideas, such as leasing or renting the space for events, might produce revenue for the center. Others, such as the senior center idea, would offer services for the community without increasing revenues.
“We could rent the rooms, and I think that’s where Stacey and Ty ... really want to hang their hat right now,” City Administrator Annette Ernst said. “We’re in a pinch. If we have more rooms, just like if we had more ball fields, we could rent those out.”
The ideas were shared with the caveat that community center needs and wants might change depending on what is popular when the city eventually turns to a new City Hall.
“This space could be used for something too,” Hess said, referring to the current city offices and council chambers.
Current estimates for the addition indicate it would be 5,600 to 5,800 square feet.
Ernst said that if the council wants to move forward with an addition, the cost of the project would likely necessitate a referendum. There would be two election opportunities this year, in March and in September.
Hess and Hughes expressed support for an up-to-$6,800 spatial planning study by Veenstra & Kimm Inc. Ernst said that with informal council support, she would sign the agreement to get the ball rolling on the project.
Council Members John Kraft and Alexis Lundgren did not attend the meeting.