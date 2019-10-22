The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments
reported:
- Joshua J. Koppes, 34, of Cascade, Iowa, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Monday, at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession of methamphetamine, failure to affix a tax stamp, drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Thomas C. Grant, 25, of 2854 White St., was arrested at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at 3230 Getty Terrace on charges of domestic assault with injury, two counts of violation of a no-contact order, trespassing and third-degree harassment. Court documents state that Grant assaulted Ariana J. Cole, 25, of 3230 Getty Terrace, No. 101.
- Mara J. Leeser, 22, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Kane Street on charges of assault with injury, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Leeser assaulted Alisha S. Nichols, 21, of 1717 Kane St., No. 8, at Nichols’ residence.
McKenzie C. Burkholder, 22, of Hazel Green, Wis., was arrested at about 9:10 a.m. Friday at 730 O’Neill St. on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Burkholder assaulted Keegan P. Delaney, 23, of 730 O’Neill St.