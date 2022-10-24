The race for Iowa House District 67 matches up Republican Craig Johnson, who currently serves as a state senator in District 32, and Democratic candidate Terry McGovern.
Craig Johnson
Background
I am a lifelong resident of Independence. My wife, Susan, and I live and work here. We are active in several organizations and our church. Our daughter attends Hawkeye Community College with plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa in the fall of 2023 to become a teacher.
Along with working for a general contractor, I have also been serving as senator in Iowa Senate District 32 for six years. Susan and I enjoy Iowa and the many great opportunities our state offers.
Why are you running for this seat?
I am running to represent House District 67 to continue to be a voice for my constituents in the Statehouse. It is important that we continue to put Iowa families first by lowering the tax burden, reducing needless government regulations on our businesses and our personal freedoms, and providing our young people with a world-class education and workforce opportunities.
What are some of the challenges facing Iowans today, and as an elected official, how can you help Iowans facing those challenges?
Right now, Iowans are struggling to keep up with out-of-control inflation. The federal government has contributed to this through reckless spending and needless regulations on businesses.
I believe that you know how to spend your money much better than the government. I believe you know how to run your business better than the government.
I will continue to be a legislator that reduces restrictive regulations and lowers taxes. That will allow for more economic growth and lower costs to help Iowans struggling through inflation.
What are some issues affecting your district?
I want to ensure that our communities in House District 67 remain one of the best places in the world to work, play and raise a family. This means passing policies that allow our small businesses to thrive here, supporting law enforcement to keep our communities safe, and improving education to ensure our students are receiving a quality education that will set them up for success in the real world.
Anything else you would like voters to know heading into the election?
Thank you to all the many Iowans I met at your door during the campaign. It is always a pleasure and honor to have a discussion with you whether that is at your door, through email, or a phone call. My commitment to our rural community is to listen to you and act on your priorities and address your concerns.
I will represent House District 67 with the same honesty and integrity I have shown through my six years in the Iowa Senate. Continuing to represent you is why I’m asking for your vote, and I am prepared and ready to serve.
Terry McGovern
Background
Terry McGovern, Lt. Colonel, U.S. Air Force (retired), Democrat. I was born and raised in Epworth. My father was a teamster truck driver and Korean War vet. There are 11 kids and seven vets in our family. I put myself through the University of Iowa with an ROTC scholarship. I served 20 years on active duty — nuclear missile ops, space ops, Pentagon and management professor.
I am currently a business professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. I have two doctorates in business, plus three master’s degrees. I am married to my wife Jen (28 years) and we are raising four children in the country. I am the Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 60 in Dyersville. I am an instructor with the Dyersville Karate Club; I have five black belts and am a practicing Catholic.
Why are you running for this seat?
I am running because I feel our state needs more representatives who put people before the party. Politics in Iowa have been one-sided the last six years and it’s harming the state.
I’ve been an independent voter my whole life, but when I decided to run, I chose to run as a Democrat as the Democratic values align with my values. Democrats fight for working families. My core belief is that when working families thrive, Iowa thrives. I use PII (pie) at the core of my campaign meaning I am committed to ending poverty, injustice and ignorance.
What are some of the challenges facing Iowans today, and as an elected official, how can you help Iowans facing those challenges?
The key issue is the economy and factors are systemic. Depopulation, modern countries not having kids, is a key challenge regarding the workforce shortage (causing labor costs to increase), and this will be enduring. We will see more jobs reshored to the U.S. due to global supply chain costs skyrocketing because of depopulation overseas.
Iowa needs to get ahead of these changes with a strong labor force. We need to attract working families to Iowa to attract businesses to Iowa. This means we must offer quality K-12 education, affordable health care, child care, housing, and affordable college education if we want folks to move to Iowa. We will need more teens working. To incentivize teens to work, I will recommend 401(k) educational savings accounts for teens working at small/medium-sized businesses with matches by the business supported with government tax credits. Teens use the savings for college or private high school tuition.
We’ll see more Spanish-speaking workers in low-skilled jobs, so I support Spanish as a K-12 required subject. We also need to recognize that extreme bans on women’s reproductive rights reduce women’s participation in the labor force and bans will be a barrier to women relocating to Iowa.
What are some issues affecting your district?
Working families already had it tough before the pandemic and now inflation is only making it more difficult. Too many people are living paycheck to paycheck and working multiple jobs to make ends meet while the wealthy just keep getting richer.
The government can help working families through policy making. More affordable health care, child care, education, energy, and housing are all possible when companies and the wealthy pay fair taxes. The government also plays a role in ensuring workers have access to collective bargaining by supporting pro-union policies. Unions will move more Iowans from poverty to the middle class. A strong middle class means a strong Iowa.
Another issue is that of eminent domain abuse by CO2 pipeline companies backed by Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Republican party. I will fight to pass a bill that bars the use of eminent domain by private companies regardless of how many people sign on.
Anything else you would like voters to know heading into the election?
As a veteran, I am always concerned about security. I was greatly disappointed in 2015 when then Lt Governor Kim Reynolds held a news conference praising a Chinese wind turbine company, Haizhuang Wind, which is owned by the Chinese government, for putting its turbines on our electrical grid. I don’t think the Chinese government should have access to our critical infrastructure in Iowa given their antagonistic history which I saw firsthand during my Pentagon duties. We need government officials who are willing to put personal conviction and virtue ahead of wealthy donor desires and party politics; less greed, more creed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.