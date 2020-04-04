A Dubuque man was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison for having a loaded gun while being a drug user.
Anthony V. Smith, 27, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to a charge of possession of a firearm by a drug user.
He also must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents and information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Smith punched his ex-girlfriend, Maggie Puccio, of Farley, four times in the face at her residence, then fled on May 19, 2019.
Puccio told police that she had been living with Smith at Econo Lodge, 2090 S. Park Court in Dubuque, until she broke up with him days earlier. She said Smith had guns and drugs at the hotel.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Smith’s room and found 25.73 grams of cocaine, $815, a loaded 9 mm handgun with ammunition, and drug paraphernalia, documents state. The handgun was reported stolen in 2018.
Smith had a prior felony drug conviction that barred him from having firearms. Additionally, he was under the influence of marijuana and cocaine at the time.
“He also admitted that he intended to distribute some of the cocaine in his possession,” the release states.
He initially faced state-level charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault with injury, first-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.