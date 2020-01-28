MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A former nurse from Manchester who stole painkillers and other medications from at least 14 patients was sentenced today to four years in federal prison.
Katie L. Boll, 31, in September pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to two charges related to using her position to steal opioids from patients. She initially faced 14 felony charges, 12 of which were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.
She must serve three years of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to a federal indictment, the incidents occurred when Boll was a nurse at Manchester’s Good Neighbor Home.
Boll admitted to illegally acquiring controlled substances, including hydrocodone, morphine, oxycodone and codeine, from at least 14 nursing home patients, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. She also admitted to "diluting liquid morphine with mouthwash so the morphine was less than 2% of the strength listed on the bottle.'
The release states, "Boll admitted that reducing the strength of this pain medication was in reckless disregard and manifested an extreme indifference for the risk that her patient would be placed in danger of receiving bodily injury, including increased pain."
As part of her sentence, Boll was ordered to forfeit her nursing license and pay about $600 in restitution to her victims.