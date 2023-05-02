Police said a divorced couple depleted for their own benefit a more than $54,000 conservatorship account created after an injury settlement involving their daughter about six years ago.
Toni L. Walker, 31, of 2421 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 6:41 a.m. Saturday at her residence, and Ryan K. Walker, 44, of Iowa City, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Sunday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, both on warrants charging first-degree theft. First-degree theft is a class C felony in Iowa punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Court documents state that the Walkers were living in Dubuque in 2017 when they applied for a conservatorship after settling a personal injury claim for $54,820 on their daughter’s behalf. The conservatorship was granted and the money was deposited into the account of a Dubuque credit union.
The couple divorced in 2018.
Documents state that the account had been closed and the $54,820 was missing as of Jan. 5.
“(The theft) came to light during a Jan. 5 hearing,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “(Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter) asked about the status of the juvenile’s account and determined it was nothing or next to nothing.”
Police then subpoenaed bank records, Welsh said.
Police interviewed Ryan Walker about the account on Jan. 20. He told police that sometime following the divorce, he spoke to a representative of the credit union and was advised that only $14 remained in the account.
Ryan Walker told police that he had withdrawn from the account “more than one time” but advised that he did not know how much he had taken.
Bank statements revealed that approximately $29,000 was transferred from the conservatorship account into an account named “Ryan-48,” with Ryan Walker having sole access to the account.
During a police interview on Jan. 26, Toni Walker admitted to taking money from the conservatorship account and using it for living expenses after the couple’s divorce. Toni Walker told police that she did not know how much money she took from the account.
After obtaining subpoenas for multiple accounts and reviewing bank records, police determined that approximately $25,000 was taken from the account in general withdrawals that would have been used by Toni Walker.