Police said a divorced couple depleted for their own benefit a more than $54,000 conservatorship account created after an injury settlement involving their daughter about six years ago.

Toni L. Walker, 31, of 2421 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 6:41 a.m. Saturday at her residence, and Ryan K. Walker, 44, of Iowa City, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Sunday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, both on warrants charging first-degree theft. First-degree theft is a class C felony in Iowa punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

