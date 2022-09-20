PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College will hold an open house and ribbon cutting later this month for its newly renovated Peosta campus, and the public is invited to attend.
The event will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the first floor atrium of the campus’ main building at 4:45 p.m., according to a press release. Refreshments will be served.
Community members can tour the campus’ renovated facilities and hear from project leaders, including representatives of Straka Johnson Architects, NICC President Herbert Riedel, former NICC President Liang Chee Wee and NICC Board of Trustees Chair Jim Anderson.
The approximately $19.1 million project was completed in four phases between 2020 and 2022 and included “updates and improvements to classrooms, labs, learning and student support services, an updated café and atrium in the center of the (main) building, as well as improvements on the exterior,” according to the release.
Crews also constructed a new access point connecting the main building to the industrial technology building and a new entrance to campus, and created a traffic circle to improve traffic flow.
“The newly renovated campus is a tremendous resource for our students and the community. It is attractive and functional,” said Riedel in the release. “ … Together with stellar faculty and valuable, in-demand programs, this inspiring learning environment will undoubtedly make NICC a top choice.”
