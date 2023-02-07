Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Galena, Ill.; Darlington, Wis.; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
A vintage clothing boutique soon will make its home on Galena’s Main Street.
The Trip Vintage Boutique will open at 234 N. Main St. in the former home of Mr. D’s General Store and across from Galena Brewing Co. The business primarily will be run by Chris Donovan, though her husband, Van, will be her business partner.
“One of the things I love about Galena is that it does have a thriving Main Street,” Chris said. “That’s one of the reasons we moved here. We wanted a walkable area and a small-town feel, and Galena is like that. To be part of that really active Main Street is exciting.”
The business primarily sells vintage clothing, though Chris said she also plans to sell some houseware items. She plans to open around March 1 in the Main Street space.
The oldest item Chris has sold has been from the 1840s, but she primarily focuses on clothing from the 1960s and 1970s. However, she said she also plans to have more early 2000s items in the store now that clothing from that era is trendy again.
“For the experience in the store, I want it to feel kind of like stepping into a boutique in London or San Francisco in the late 1960s, sort of moody and bohemian,” she said.
The Trip has had a presence at the Grand Antique Co. in Elizabeth, Ill., since the end of 2021. Chris said the business expanded from one to three stalls over that time while still selling items online.
With the move to Galena, the Elizabeth location will close. All inventory from that space will move into the new location.
“This is something I have wanted to do my whole life, having a storefront,” Chris said. “But it’s about more than just owning the business. It’s about people going in not just to find something that they’re going to buy but have them spend time in there.”
Updates on The Trip Vintage Boutique can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/thetripgalena.
New health, beauty business opens in Darlington
A new business offering a variety of health and beauty services is open in Darlington.
The Body Shoppe opened Monday at 309 Main St., across the street from Pizza Pantry. Owner Abby Haas said the space used to be the home of Lafayette County Genealogy Society, before the society moved into the Lafayette County Historical Society space.
“People have been super welcoming and super supportive,” Haas said. “They’re just glad to have another business in Darlington. Darlington is originally my hometown, so to be opening a business here is great.”
Services offered at the Body Shoppe include a Norvell spray tan machine, which Haas said is the only spray tan service offered in Darlington. She also has an infrared sauna available for use.
“More and more people are finding that adding a sauna to their wellness routine really benefits them,” she said.
Haas also offers cryo body sculpting, which freezes fat on the body to reduce it in targeted areas. Haas said the machine used for cryo body sculpting also relaxes muscles, and she has used cryo services herself for more than three years.
She said that she decided to open the business after receiving a $10,000 state Main Street Bounceback grant meant to help new businesses open in vacant spaces. After receiving the grant, Haas started renovating the Main Street space in December.
“I had been looking for ways to start my own business for a while now,” she said. “(The grant) was a big reason to push and get into the space last year.”
The Body Shoppe will operate by appointment only, and the only day appointments will not be accepted is on Sundays. More information can be found at thebodyshoppewi.com or at facebook.com/thebodyshoppewi.
Jo Daviess County-based bank celebrates 75 years
An independently chartered bank that began in Jo Daviess County is celebrating a milestone anniversary.
Apple River State Bank is marking 75 years in operation this year. The bank currently has one location in Hazel Green, Wis., and five locations in Illinois: Apple River, Elizabeth, Hanover, Scales Mound and Warren, as well as a Galena location operating as First Community Bank of Galena.
“I think it’s kind of an impressive accomplishment, with maintaining our local independence and community bank philosophy through all these years,” said CEO Joel Holland of the 75-year anniversary. “At one time, there were 11 independently chartered banks in Jo Daviess County. Now, there’s only one.”
Holland said Apple River State Bank began in 1948 in Apple River after the community lost two bank locations during the Great Depression.
“The bank has always made a profit,” Holland said. “It has always had net income since 1948. There have certainly been some ups and downs, but it has always been able to generate a profit, and I think it comes from the support received from all the communities.”
First Community Bank of Galena was the bank’s second location and opened in 1995.
“That was probably one of the defining moments in the bank’s history,” Holland said. “Then, the additional offices came along the way. They’ve all added to the growth and prosperity of the bank.”
The Warren office opened in 1999 and the Scales Mound office in 2001. Both the Elizabeth and Hanover offices were purchased in 2008. The Hazel Green office opened in 2019.
The eighth Apple River State Bank location will open later this year in Darlington, Wis., at 207 Wells St. Holland said remodeling is underway with hopes to open the branch in the spring.
Over the years, Holland said, the local communities have shown a lot of support for the bank, and some families are in their third or fourth generation as shareholders.
“I think 75 years is a great accomplishment, and we’re certainly looking forward to the future as a community-owned bank,” he said.
More information on Apple River State Bank, including all locations and their hours, can be found at communitybankgalena.com.
