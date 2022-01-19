Eleven more cases of chronic wasting disease were confirmed in Dubuque, Jackson and Clayton counties during the 2021-2022 deer-hunting season, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
DNR officials said Tuesday that 36 additional cases of the disease were reported statewide. Dubuque and Jackson counties had one additional case each, while Clayton County had nine.
The positive results came from samples from 5,000 deer provided by hunters and taxidermists and collected as roadkill over the past 10 months, a press release states.
DNR wildlife biologist Tyler Harms said the new data lines up with what officials have seen in the past, with areas in which CWD has been established showing a greater number of new cases.
“What we’re seeing this year is not really any different from what we would expect,” he said.
CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects deer and elk. A total of 148 deer have tested positive for the disease statewide since the first positive case in Iowa was reported in 2013.
So far, 29 deer have tested positive in Clayton County, the second-highest total of the 12 counties in the state in which the disease has been confirmed. Dubuque County has had three cases, and Jackson County has had two.
The Iowa totals are dwarfed by figures on the other side of the Mississippi River.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., 115 cases have been reported since CWD was first found there. Twenty of those cases have been confirmed since July 1, said Jayette Bolinski, communications director for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
In southwest Wisconsin, the total number of CWD cases reported over the years is 54 in Crawford County, 284 in Grant County, 3,859 in Iowa County and 149 in Lafayette County.
Iowa officials have established several deer management zones related to where the disease has been confirmed. One covers parts of Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. Another covers portions of Clayton and Fayette counties.
The department offers additional hunting licenses in those zones to decrease deer populations and slow the spread of CWD, said Ross Ellingson, a DNR wildlife depredation biologist for northeast Iowa.
Most of the cases identified statewide were found inside existing zones. But in Jackson County, the new case was identified just outside a management zone.
“That one in Jackson County is a bit concerning,” Harms said. “The zone boundaries are expected to capture essentially the radius of where we’d expect cases.”
He said officials likely will adapt the boundaries of that zone.
The DNR will schedule a meeting in Jackson County to discuss the disease and how hunters can help slow the spread, the release states. Harms said meetings could take place in the spring or fall before the hunting season.
Dubuque County Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston said he was encouraged that only one additional CWD case was found in the county.
“We really want to slow the spread,” he said. “… Especially in Dubuque County, we’ve been doing a good job of keeping the deer populations lower. Hunters are doing a good job.”
The Jackson County and Clayton County conservation departments directed questions from the Telegraph Herald to the DNR.
At Swiss Valley Nature Center just outside of Dubuque, hunters can drop of deer carcasses to be disposed of and tested for CWD. Preston and Ellingson said private landowners and hunters can make a difference in preventing the spread of the disease.
“CWD is passed by saliva and can easily spread by deer feeding (off of the same spot),” Preston said. “We highly, highly discourage baiting.”
Ellingson said that while it is common for hunters to lure deer to areas where they can be watched on trail cameras, doing so increases the risk that the animals will exchange saliva.
Ellingson also recommended that hunters dispose of carcasses carefully. Deer carcasses can be buried, left on the land from which they were harvested or, once processed and dismembered, disposed of in the trash.
“To minimize the exchange of saliva, be cautious about moving carcasses from known CWD areas to places we don’t think we have CWD yet,” Ellingson said.